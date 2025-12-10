Arteta delivers bad news on three Arsenal injured stars 

Arsenal have been dealt a triple injury setback ahead of their match against Club Brugge, with Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Declan Rice all ruled out due to injuries and illness. The trio trained separately from the rest of the squad yesterday as the Gunners monitored their recovery, leaving uncertainty over whether they would be available for selection. All three players have been key contributors to the team in recent weeks, making their absence a significant blow for Mikel Arteta as he prepares for the fixture.

Injury Concerns

During training, Arsenal separated Trossard, Saliba and Rice from the main squad to focus on their rehabilitation. While some progress was expected, it was not sufficient for any of the three to be included in the matchday squad against the Belgians. Their absence underscores the ongoing challenges Arsenal face with squad fitness and highlights the importance of depth as the team navigates a busy schedule across multiple competitions.

Arteta Confirms Absences

Mikel Arteta confirmed the news ahead of the game, providing updates on the trio’s condition. He explained via the Metro: ‘No, so Declan was ill. He was quite sick after the game, and he hasn’t travelled with us. William is still not available, and Leo again picked another knock in an area where he had the issue, and I don’t expect that it’s going to be long, but unfortunately, he cannot be here.’ Arteta’s comments indicate that while these injuries are not expected to be long-term, they will prevent the players from participating in this crucial fixture.

The absence of Trossard, Saliba and Rice leaves Arsenal needing to adjust their lineup and tactics to compensate for missing key performers. With careful management, the club will aim to protect the squad while continuing to compete at a high level, hoping that all three players can return to full fitness in the coming weeks to bolster the team’s options.