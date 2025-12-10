Arteta delivers bad news on three Arsenal injured stars 

Arsenal have been dealt a triple injury setback ahead of their match against Club Brugge, with Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Declan Rice all ruled out due to injuries and illness. The trio trained separately from the rest of the squad yesterday as the Gunners monitored their recovery, leaving uncertainty over whether they would be available for selection. All three players have been key contributors to the team in recent weeks, making their absence a significant blow for Mikel Arteta as he prepares for the fixture.
Injury Concerns
During training, Arsenal separated Trossard, Saliba and Rice from the main squad to focus on their rehabilitation. While some progress was expected, it was not sufficient for any of the three to be included in the matchday squad against the Belgians. Their absence underscores the ongoing challenges Arsenal face with squad fitness and highlights the importance of depth as the team navigates a busy schedule across multiple competitions.
Arteta Confirms Absences
Mikel Arteta confirmed the news ahead of the game, providing updates on the trio’s condition. He explained via the Metro: ‘No, so Declan was ill. He was quite sick after the game, and he hasn’t travelled with us. William is still not available, and Leo again picked another knock in an area where he had the issue, and I don’t expect that it’s going to be long, but unfortunately, he cannot be here.’ Arteta’s comments indicate that while these injuries are not expected to be long-term, they will prevent the players from participating in this crucial fixture.
The absence of Trossard, Saliba and Rice leaves Arsenal needing to adjust their lineup and tactics to compensate for missing key performers. With careful management, the club will aim to protect the squad while continuing to compete at a high level, hoping that all three players can return to full fitness in the coming weeks to bolster the team’s options.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Make the changes, rest as manner starters as possible, we are through to the next round regardless.
We need our starters rested and fit as possible for the next PL match to get maximum points from the Wolves.
This doesn’t matter, as injuries must not be used as an excuse… at least that’s what we’re told by some.
So the fact that Saliba, Gabriel, Rice, Trossard and Havertz are out, while Odegaard and Martinelli are just returning from injury should make no difference whatsoever… so we are told by some.
The proof will be in the pudding over the next few games.
Although seeing any player injured isn’t good. I will say I don’t mind at certain times if a player has a niggle that needs resting for a game or two.
This way the manager won’t be tempted to play said player, hence he will get a bit of a needed rest.
Sometimes I think Arteta over plays them, when he could in fact rest them. So if it’s taken out of his hands, then this can be beneficial at times.
Derek
I read only half an hour ago that Arteta is in an unenviable position with the sheer number of injured players, making it difficult for rotation to work, and instead results in overplaying those who are still fit
The injury problem really isn’t an excuse
SueP,
I’m talking about when the injury situation isn’t to so bad, not necessarily at present.
There are examples over past seasons. Just one being with Saka, were 3-0 up away to Preston, and Arteta brings on Saka.
There are other examples, to much to go into now. But they are there.
Right now I acknowledge he’s between a rock and a hard place at present. But when and if the injury situation settles down, Arteta really needs to improve in this area for me.