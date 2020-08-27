Arteta delivers verdict on Arsenal’s readiness to challenge for the top four

Mikel Arteta has insisted that his side will challenge for the top four next season even though his team might change between now and the end of the transfer window.

The coming season will be the Spaniard’s first full season as the manager of Arsenal and after winning the FA Cup in the last campaign, he will be keen to achieve even more success at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Arsenal’s first goal for the new campaign will be to end the season in a top-four position so that they can qualify for the Champions League.

The Champions League has eluded them for some seasons now and they need to get back there to show that they are making progress under the Spaniard.

Arsenal has the chance to win another trophy this weekend when they face Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley and Arteta had a virtual press conference ahead of the game.

He was asked if he thought that his team was ready to challenge for the Premier League’s top four and he said via Football London:

“Let’s see how we look at the end of the transfer window. It just started, everything looks slow at the moment, not many teams moving aggressively so a lot of things are going to happen from now to October 6. It doesn’t matter the squad we have, we will challenge for the top 100%.”