Arteta describes what he feels about playing at a new stadium

Everton have begun a new chapter this season after moving into the Hill Dickinson Stadium, ending their long association with Goodison Park after several decades. Arsenal are set to visit the new ground for the first time this evening, in a fixture that is expected to be one of the most demanding challenges the Gunners will face before the end of 2025. The atmosphere and occasion are likely to add an extra edge to an already significant encounter.

A Tough Test in Merseyside

Despite the excitement surrounding Everton’s new home, the Toffees have already suffered two league defeats there this season. That record should offer Arsenal some confidence as they travel to Merseyside, knowing that the hosts are not unbeatable on their own turf. Everton remains one of the most engaging teams to watch and continues to work tirelessly to maintain their competitiveness at the highest level.

Their league position suggests they are not far from a top-four place, underlining that this has not been a poor campaign for them. Facing Arsenal at home represents one of the biggest tests on their fixture list and provides an opportunity to deliver a strong performance. A positive result would allow them to demonstrate their ability to challenge elite opposition and potentially cause an upset in front of their supporters.

Arteta on the New Challenge

The match also carries personal significance for Mikel Arteta, who returns to face his former club at a new venue. Asked about the experience of playing in a new stadium, the Arsenal manager shared his thoughts according to Arsenal Media. He said:

“It’s strange [going to a new stadium] but very exciting as well. One of the most iconic stadiums in the Premier League is no longer part of our schedule, but we’re going to have the opportunity to win at an incredible stadium that they’ve built.

“It’s Saturday night, you know what you expect. All the away games are always like this, [Goodison Park] was a really tough place to go. We all know that, and we’re going to have to be at our best to win on Saturday.”