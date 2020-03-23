‘Arteta deserves backing’ insists former PL great

Yaya Toure has come out to praise new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whilst urging Arsenal to back their his former team-mate in the coming transfer window.

The former Ivory Coast international played under Mikel Arteta at Manchester City between 2016 and 2018, with the Spaniard assisting Pep Guardiola at the time, and Toure has nothing but positive words for his former compatriot.

Toure insists that Arsenal have made a shrewd appointment, and has urged them to fully back him in order to reap the benefits.

He said: “I think Arteta will be a very, very good manager.

“I worked with him for a couple of years at Man City and I saw him in action.

“I want Arsenal to spend more and back him because he can one of the best in the world if the board allow him to do what he wants.”

Arteta’a appointment certainly looks like a long-term move by the Arsenal board, but just how much backing they are willing to do after an initial 6-7 month coaching period remains to be seen.

Our club had a net spend of between £90-100 Million last summer as they looked to build on our Europa League exploits of the previous campaign, but for one reason or another, Emery failed to make it click.

We’ve since enjoyed an upturn in fortunes under out new manager, winning our last three league matches (for the first time this season I might add), and the club now has to show their commitment to the philosophy that Arteta is looking to bring to the club.

Could the board loosen the purse strings as we seek a return to prominence? Has Arteta sold the board completely on his philosophy?

Patrick