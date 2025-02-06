“Arteta deserves this” Piers Morgan reacts to Newcastle dig at Arsenal

Newcastle United trolled Arsenal after knocking the Gunners out of the Carabao Cup last night, with the Magpies clearly relishing their semi-final victory. They outplayed Arsenal over two legs, sending the Gunners back to London with their heads bowed. The defeat was another blow to Mikel Arteta’s side, who have now been eliminated from all domestic cup competitions, leaving them with only the Premier League and Champions League to focus on for the remainder of the season.

While Newcastle will now look ahead to their hopes of lifting the Carabao Cup, Arsenal must shift their attention to regaining momentum in the Premier League. The Gunners know they have a lot of work ahead of them if they are to make this season a success, especially as they aim to overtake Liverpool in the league standings. With a superb run of form, Arsenal may still have the chance to challenge for the top positions and finish the season on a high.

After their victory, Newcastle took to social media to celebrate their double win, posting an image of the Carabao Cup ball with a cheeky message blaming it for Arsenal’s loss. This was in reference to Arteta’s earlier comments, where he suggested the ball may have been a factor in his team’s struggles. The post was a clear attempt to poke fun at the Gunners’ manager’s remarks.

In response, Piers Morgan took to X to express his frustration with Arteta’s comments, writing: “Arteta deserves this. He needs to stop making ridiculous excuses and accept responsibility for not buying a proper striker. A decision that means we once again won’t win a trophy this season.”

The loss to Newcastle highlighted the areas in which Arsenal need to improve, and it is clear that strengthening the squad should be a priority. While the Gunners have some talented players who have done well for the team, it’s evident that they could perform better with fresh additions. Arsenal have the resources to make improvements, and if they are serious about challenging for trophies, they must take action in the upcoming transfer windows to ensure they are better equipped to succeed.