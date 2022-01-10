Arteta “disappointed” with Forest loss, but mentions 9 or 10 absentees

Arsenal had quite a few players missing for this FA Cup game at Nottingham Forest, but as I recorded before the game, Mikel Arteta still had a very strong team to put out, with the only real weakness being in our midfield area. In fact half of our outfield players had started in our excellent game against Man City.
But even with Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli (all supposedly worth well over 50 million each) supporting Nketiah, we didn’t even manage one shot on target against a mid-table Championship side. And don’t get me started on Nketiah’s striking skills. To be honest, there was little surprise when Forest finally made the breakthrough near the end.
We could clearly see how frustrated Arteta was getting on the sidelines, but he just couldn’t seem to persuade his team to up their game, which is something that we haven’t seen for a while.
So how do you think Arteta felt after the game? He told Arsenal.com: “I’m really disappointed with the performance, first of all – not with the attitude, but how much purpose we had and what determination we showed to change the game when it’s difficult to play against [them] and the way they play. [We needed] more drive, more hunger to win at any cost in every single action. We were not there at our level today.”
“It’s frustrating, but it’s happened – and we have to analyse why it’s happened. We can talk about all the players that we didn’t have – nine or 10 – or the players that we had. Today we should have done something different.”
“I know – because I’ve been playing games like that for the last 18 years – how complicated it is to come here and the difficulties you’re going to face is no surprise. But when we do that, we have to face it in a different way.
“It’s really hurting. It’s a competition that is related to our history and to go out of it today is a big bump.”
This is a real downer for Arsenal fans as we are so used to going a long way in this competition, and there is little excuse to be given. Even if Arteta had a full squad he still would have played a lot of the ones that were on the pitch, so the absentees shouldn’t have made much difference.
“Disappointed” is probably the understatement of the year!
The Just Arsenal Show
Dan Smith talks about knife crime in London, No More Red, and doing things ‘The Arsenal Way’
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
This is what happens when you have zero squad rotation and every is not match fit and hasn’t played together.
We’ve had many games where we have been in the drivers seat and subs are still made extremely late instead of subbing players on around 65th minute and giving them some invaluable game time.
Imagine chasing the game and instead of sending the goalkeeper and defenders up he makes a substitution in the 91st minute to waste 90secs of injury time ,the blokes a moron .
The excuses will roll out for him that’s a given.
But what you won’t see is Arteta owning up to his own shortcomings and there are plenty of them.
Arsenal needs good players per position.
I have said this many times. If you are missing 10 players you should have 10 equally good players to step in.
If Leno is not good do not play him. He seems to slow the team from the back.
And why play Lokonga, the last game he played he and partey gave away a goal each. He is too soft to be a defensive mid, Neither is he a CAM.
He should have tried chambers or even white in the middle.
*2 good players per position
Our squad is paper thin and extremely young. There will be times when inexperience will show, and yesterday it cost us.
Can’t rely on “kids” all season round.
Need 2-3 players this month: 2 midfielders and 1 striker. AMN gone, Balogun soon gone, Nketiah not signing an extension, 4 players in AFCON, constant COVID threat and not even mentioning injuries. Then there’s players with contract running down come summer: Chambers, Lacazette, Elneny, Kolasinac, Nketiah. How much effort can’t we expect from them?
Our squad is actually 22-man strong as Saka, ESR and Balogun can be counted as U21’s so we can easily bring in 3 players.
With 9-10 players out, that was a game we should’ve put in the work to win.
I keep saying this thing, no single club has the God given right to three points on matchdays or winning games.
That team we put out yesterday was good enough to get the win.
Why did they play like they weren’t even interested? Only the players know why they lost interest.
Was really looking forward to seeing more of our academy kids this season. That’s gone.
Well the good thing out if is that we ain’t gonna be seeing Holding, Kolasinac, and Cedric this season anymore
After we went 0-3 at the start of the season if you had then offered Arsenal fans Carabao Cup semi and top 4 on Jan 10th they would have snapped your hand off. Prior to the Forest game many folks were discussing which fringe or young players would get minutes v Forest. I warned that Forest was going to be an enormous challenge not a trial for the reserves. It was obvious that the 4 Carabao cup games had been against weak and injury ravaged teams 3 of which were home ties. So our Cup team had not played any team with any strength. Add to that we were away plus we had a CB out, our only quality RB out, all our top DM out. The midfielders who had saved us with goals previously Odegaard Saka ESR Martinelli had been played non stop, Lokonga had little or no recent game time Patino was totally out of his depth while Nketiah proved once more how good he is not against decent teams. So all in all the result was totally predictable no surprise at all even expected.
I’d rather be in the semi final of the Carabao than the 4th round of the FA Cup. Less games to play now too. We just need to turn the page and move on. As I said after the 0-3 start 99% of Gooners wrote off the Arsenal season. Yet here we are two games away from a final and competing for 4th place. We will get our players back and go on a winning run again like we have done after each speed bump this season.
Onwards and upwards. COYG
I ask you yet again FF, if your prediction that we finish 5th or 6th and (perhaps) win the Carabo Cup, where is the improvement?
AW finished 6th and got knocked out of the cup by Forest… ditto MA?
UE finished 5th and took us to a european final.
MA has finished 8th twice, got knocked out of the fa cup in the 4th and 3rd round, led us to no european football for the first time in over two decades, spent two seasons letting go of the players who helped win him the fa cup, spent iin the region of £300,000,000 and is asking for more and you say finishing 5th or 6th is an improvement?
Tell me where the improvement, consistency, style of play is and don’t forget he inherited the likes of Xaka and ESR.
I told you before the League is a lot harder than Wengers day. Top 6 is the new top 4. Get with the programme.
FairFan- what do you actually win in early January with a fourth position in the EPL and semi final Carabao cup? Nothing PAL. After that total embarrassment yesterday I can tell you now know amount of arse-licking from you will save Arteta from every single critic out there. That performance typifies this team and this manager. Gutless display and all down to this gutless manager. We are where we are in the EPL in spite of Arteta and not because of him.
Get yourself some reality PAL- you need it
You people all wrote off the Arsenal season after the 0-3. I am happy because I predicted 5/6 by May. I am right you fullahs were wrong. Just admit it.