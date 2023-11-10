Arteta discusses if Gabriel Jesus will be allowed to play for Brazil

Gabriel Jesus has been sidelined since the first Arsenal Champions League game against Sevilla, but he is included in the Brazil squad for the November matches.

The striker, a consistent presence in his national team, expresses his desire to play for Brazil whenever he is fit. His inclusion in the squad suggests positive progress in his recovery from injury.

However, it remains uncertain whether he will be fit enough to participate in the upcoming matches. When questioned, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked if Jesus would join his national team during the break.

The Gunners’ gaffer told TNT Sport Brasil:

“Let’s see how it goes in the next few days. I know Gabi is always very excited to play for the national team, he loves it and the history he has had lately when he has recovered his place, for sure he doesn’t want to miss it. Let’s see how he is medically and see what decision is made,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We understand that Jesus is a key player for their national team, but he should not be used if he is not 100% fit and ready to play.

His fitness should be a priority for club and country and we expect the medics of both teams to discuss his health.

