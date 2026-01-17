Arteta discusses one of his mistakes at the start of his Arsenal stint

Mikel Arteta has been Arsenal manager since 2019 and has overseen a period of significant progress, establishing the club as one of the most consistent and competitive teams in Europe over the past five seasons. Arsenal is fully satisfied with his leadership and continues to support him as the man to guide the club forward.

When Arteta first arrived at the Emirates Stadium, he was considered a rookie head coach, having previously worked only as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for more than two years. Despite his limited experience in the role, Arsenal believed he possessed the qualities required to succeed at the highest level and entrusted him with the responsibility of leading the team.

Early success and long-term backing

Arteta’s appointment was quickly justified when he lifted the FA Cup during his first half-season in charge. That achievement provided immediate credibility and afforded him time to implement his ideas and rebuild the squad over subsequent campaigns. While major trophies have not followed in large numbers since then, his influence on Arsenal’s playing style, mentality and consistency has been clear.

Over the years, Arteta has earned recognition as one of the leading managers in the modern game. His teams are known for their structure, intensity and tactical organisation, and Arsenal has become a regular contender at the top end of domestic and European competition. However, the manager has also been open about the learning curve he faced during the early stages of his tenure.

Arteta reflects on early mistakes

Arteta has now acknowledged that some aspects of his initial approach could have been handled differently. Speaking as quoted by TNT Sports, he reflected candidly on the challenges of transitioning into a senior managerial role and the lessons he has learned since then.

He said, “At the beginning, the focus was probably too much on the tactical aspect, and that means you overload them with information.

“How important is the emotional part, when you connect and understand how the player reacts better to your demands, that’s when you touch the right button.”

These comments highlight Arteta’s growth as a manager and his increased emphasis on communication and emotional intelligence. By balancing tactical detail with a deeper understanding of his players, he has refined his leadership style, which continues to play a key role in Arsenal’s sustained development at the highest level.