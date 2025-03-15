Arteta discusses the return of Martinelli and what happens next

Gabriel Martinelli has recently returned to full fitness, providing Arsenal with another attacking option as their injury concerns begin to ease.

The Gunners have endured a challenging 2025 campaign, struggling without key attacking players for extended periods. However, they are gradually regaining full strength, with several players expected to return in the coming weeks.

Martinelli is the first to make his comeback, and his return could not have come at a better time for Mikel Arteta’s side. The Brazilian winger is a crucial player for Arsenal when fully fit, and his presence offers an important boost as the team looks to regain momentum following a difficult run of results.

However, given the length of his absence, Arsenal must manage his return carefully. It would be unwise to rush him back into action too quickly, as doing so could risk aggravating his condition. The club is expected to take a measured approach to his reintegration into the squad, ensuring he builds up match fitness gradually.

As Arsenal prepare for their upcoming fixture against Chelsea this weekend, Martinelli is considered an option to feature in the starting lineup. However, Arteta remains cautious about his workload and has stressed the importance of managing his minutes effectively.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, the Spanish manager explained:

“Now we have more options but it’s true that we have to really manage the load, and he’s been a little bit ahead of schedule. That’s what we didn’t want to take, and we don’t want to take anymore because we’ve been loading him with more minutes.”

While Martinelli’s return is undoubtedly positive news, Arsenal must prioritise his long-term fitness. Ensuring he is eased back into action gradually will be crucial in preventing setbacks, particularly with several important fixtures still to come.

With the season reaching a decisive stage, the Gunners will need all their key players available. If managed correctly, Martinelli’s return could provide the attacking spark Arsenal requires as they push for a strong finish to the campaign.