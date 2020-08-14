Arteta discusses Willian’s role at Arsenal now that he has signed

Arsenal has just completed the signing of Willian on a free transfer, much to the delight of some of the club’s fans and their manager.

The Brazilian is one of the best and experienced wingers in the Premier League and he has joined the Gunners after winning two Premier League and two FA Cup trophies at Chelsea.

His transfer has been accepted with mixed feelings and a number of fans are displeased, with some even considering it to be just as bad a signing as the calamitous David Luiz.

However, Mikel Arteta seems to have been impressed with the winger and he may have played an important role in getting him to join the Gunners, as he revealed after the player sealed his move.

Speaking after the player had been signed, Arteta stated that the Brazilian has been monitored by his team for some time now and that he will bring versatility in an attack that suits their needs.

Arteta told Arsenal Digital via Mirror Sports: “I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us.

“We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions.

“As well he brings a lot of quality and something that we need, which is winners. He has the experience to win almost everything in the football world but still the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs.

“It is many of his qualities [that appeal]. One is his ability to play in those tight spaces, his ability to play people through, to unlock, to drive with the ball and create overloads, he is a goal threat as well both in open play and with set pieces.

“Again, it is the character that I want, the kind of player that when things get difficult in the game that wants to take responsibility, wants the ball and wants to win the game for the team and I think it is going to be a really good lift for all the players as well in terms of the quality we are bringing to the squad.”