Arteta does not think Arsenal’s win against Leicester is a big deal

Mikel Arteta has downplayed the significance of Arsenal’s win against Leicester City in the broader context of the Premier League season.

The Gunners are in the title race for the third consecutive season and have been in fine form so far.

They remain unbeaten and are staying close to the top of the league standings, keeping pace with teams like Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arteta’s side had to work hard for the victory against the Foxes, after initially allowing a two-goal lead to slip.

While Arsenal will aim to secure future wins in a more comfortable fashion, Arteta was asked whether this particular victory is crucial in the title race.

He said, as quoted by Express Sport:

“This is the sixth game in the Premier League. We are in September.

“We want to win every game. We do our best to do that and we go game-by-game and try to improve every week. But, regardless of what we do, we are in September.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta knows the season has just begun and now is not the time to talk about the end.

We need to switch our focus quickly to the next match and continue to win as many of them as possible.

