Arteta does not think he needs to motivate his Arsenal players

Motivation is widely regarded as a fundamental component of success, often serving as the driving force behind consistent high-level performance. For Arsenal, locked in an intense title race with Manchester City, the importance of maintaining focus and standards between now and the end of the season cannot be overstated.

With City applying relentless pressure, the Gunners have little margin for error. Any slip could prove decisive in determining the destination of the Premier League trophy. While Arsenal possess considerable quality within its squad, there have been instances of inconsistency among certain performers, raising the need for sustained concentration and discipline during this critical period.

The Demands of a Title Run In

The fixtures are set to arrive in quick succession, testing not only physical endurance but also mental resilience. In such circumstances, managers are often expected to assume the role of motivator in chief, delivering rousing messages designed to extract the maximum from their players. It is a responsibility frequently associated with leadership at the highest level.

However, Mikel Arteta does not subscribe to the view that external motivation should be necessary. He believes that professionals competing for major honours must already possess the internal drive required to perform under pressure.

Arteta’s Firm Stance on Inspiration

Arteta made his perspective clear when discussing the subject. He said via Hayters, “Motivation has never been an issue.

“I believe that if you have to motivate a player, we have a big problem.

“Motivation is just talk. Someone that inspires you for a minute or an hour, how much does it last?”

His remarks underline a philosophy centred on accountability and intrinsic ambition. Rather than relying on emotional speeches, Arteta expects his players to recognise the magnitude of the opportunity before them and respond with professionalism and determination as the campaign reaches its decisive phase.

