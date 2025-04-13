Arteta does not think players were thinking about Real Madrid

Arsenal dropped two valuable points in a 1–1 draw against Brentford yesterday, although their performance on the day was not necessarily to blame.

The match proved to be a tightly contested tactical encounter between two well-coached sides, both known for their structured and disciplined style of play. While the Gunners created chances and competed strongly throughout, they will undoubtedly feel they deserved more than a solitary point from the fixture.

Attention now shifts to a crucial midweek clash, as Mikel Arteta’s men prepare to travel to Spain to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The match is arguably one of the most significant they have faced in decades, and they carry a valuable advantage from the first leg into what promises to be a defining moment in their European campaign.

Following the Brentford match, a number of supporters have begun to question whether Arsenal’s focus has shifted away from the Premier League title. There is a growing perception that the team’s priority may now be to secure Champions League success. This has led to suggestions that the players may have had one eye on the upcoming Real Madrid clash while facing Brentford, which could help explain why they were unable to secure a win.

However, Arteta has firmly dismissed the notion that his squad were distracted.

As quoted by Arsenal Media, the manager stated:

“No, I think the players know that when you come to the Premier League and the position that we played today, how tough it was going to be and what it requires and it requires your best every time to win.”

Arteta’s response reflects confidence in his players’ mentality and commitment. Despite the frustration of the result, the focus now turns entirely to the task in Madrid. Having shown resilience throughout the Champions League campaign, the Gunners must now rise to the occasion and complete the job. With no domestic distractions midweek, there are no excuses for anything less than a full-throttle performance against Real Madrid.