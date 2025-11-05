Arteta does not want Arsenal to rest of their laurels after ten straight wins

Mikel Arteta has expressed satisfaction with the current form of his Arsenal team, but he has been clear that the Gunners must not become complacent despite their impressive performances this season. Arsenal continue to be regarded as one of the most formidable teams in world football, with only Bayern Munich arguably in better shape at present.

The club’s ambitions remain firmly focused on winning trophies, and their performances across all competitions suggest that success is within reach. Fans are already envisioning celebrations, hoping that by the end of the season, the team will be in a position to enjoy an open-top bus parade with a major trophy. Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign has led many to consider them among the strongest sides in global football, with their defensive solidity making it particularly difficult for opponents to create meaningful chances.

Maintaining Focus Amid Success

Despite the current unbeaten streak and dominant performances, Arsenal have yet to secure a trophy this season. Arteta is conscious that the team cannot allow their success to lead to overconfidence. While their performances may appear nearly flawless to observers, the manager insists that there is still room for improvement, particularly in terms of attacking efficiency and defensive coordination.

Arsenal’s approach this season reflects a balance between ambition and realism. The team’s form demonstrates their potential, but sustained focus and continual development will be essential to convert promising performances into silverware. Arteta’s leadership emphasises the importance of maintaining a professional mindset, ensuring that success is earned rather than assumed.

Arteta on Improvement and Mindset

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Mikel Arteta commented on the team’s current mindset and areas for growth:

“We want more, we can still improve and do things better. That’s the right mindset to have, and we’re happy with what we’re doing. But I’m not satisfied at all, we can play better, defend better, and today we should have done some things better in the opposition half.”

Arteta’s remarks underline his philosophy of continuous improvement and accountability. While the team’s early-season form has been impressive, the focus remains on refining performance levels and ensuring consistency. By maintaining this attitude, Arsenal aim to transform their current dominance into tangible success and continue their pursuit of trophies this season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…