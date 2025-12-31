Arteta doesn’t want to get carried away after latest Arsenal win

Arsenal’s four-one win against Aston Villa last night represented a significant statement of intent, sending a clear message to their title rivals even though the season has only reached its halfway point. The result underlined the progress made by Mikel Arteta’s side, who have combined quality with balance to build a squad capable of sustaining a challenge over the long term.

Strength in depth and collective balance

The Gunners possess a group of talented players and have worked tirelessly to ensure the team functions as a cohesive unit rather than relying too heavily on individuals. This approach was evident against Villa, particularly as Arsenal produced such a commanding display despite losing Declan Rice before the match. His absence had raised concerns, yet the team adapted effectively, demonstrating depth and flexibility across the pitch.

That performance helped to answer lingering questions about whether Arsenal could continue to deliver without certain key figures. By spreading responsibility throughout the squad, they showed resilience and maturity, qualities that are essential in a sustained title challenge. It also reflected the meticulous preparation that has gone into building a side capable of responding to setbacks without losing momentum.

Arteta keeps focus despite strong position

Despite the emphatic nature of the victory, Arteta remains determined to keep expectations in check. He has been working hard to ensure his players remain focused and grounded, resisting any suggestion that the title race has been decided. Arsenal are aware that consistency will be crucial, particularly with Manchester City continuing to apply pressure.

The Gunners have finished 2025 five points clear at the top of the league standings, but they know from experience how quickly circumstances can change. City’s presence just behind them serves as a constant reminder that there is little margin for complacency. Arsenal’s objective is to keep winning matches and maintain their standards, rather than become distracted by league positions.

After the Villa match, Arteta addressed the situation, saying as quoted by the BBC, “It’s another three points is the only thing that matters. We know how long this is going to be. It’s been an incredible 2025. We know what we want from 2026, we’re going to have to earn it and we’re still a long way away.”

His comments captured Arsenal’s measured mindset, emphasising patience, discipline and the understanding that success must be earned over time rather than assumed after one impressive result.