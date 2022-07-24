Arteta says “Don’t get carried away” after 4-0 demolition of Chelsea in USA

Arsenal’s new arrivals and our youthful team have obviously been bonding well on our preseason tour of America, scoring 9 goals in the three games with the 4-0 win over Chelsea being the icing on the cake. Everyone seems relaxed and in harmony, with Jesus especially getting off to a flying start in Arsenal colours.

The goals last night came from Jesus, Odegaard, Saka and Lokonga, so it’s good to see the goals coming from all areas of the team, and we are looking forward to seeing this confidence carried over into the League when it starts in a couple of weeks at Crystal Palace, but Mikel Arteta was at pains to remind us not to get carried away as we still have to keep on improving. When asked if Arsenal fans should be getting excited with this team, Arteta said: “Yes but it was a friendly match.

“As you could see there are a lot of positives to take from the game. The way we played, the intensity we showed, the way we were trying to show who we are as a team. But at the same time, it’s just a test match. Don’t get carried away. There are still a lot of things that we have to get better at, and do better. But I think it’s good to get some momentum, finish the tour in the right way, give some enjoyment to our fans and everybody that’s been contributing to make this tour happen. Now it’s time to go back to London, to focus and keep making improvements and steps forwards.”

We only have one more game against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup before the season proper, and that will be another big test against a team that finished 4th in La Liga last season. They also haven’t lost any game since going 3-2 down to Real Madrid in April (including a draw against Tottenham last week) so they will certainly not be a pushover, although it would be great to keep our winning run going.

I don’t want to get carried away, but it is difficult not to get excited after last night’s result!

——————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arsenal’s boss talks about Zinchenko and what more we can expect from the transfer window

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids