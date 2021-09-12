Arteta drops hint on Arsenal’s first choice goalkeeper decision

Mikel Arteta has hinted that he will stick with Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper now after his fine debut.

The Englishman joined the Gunners in the last transfer window and made his Premier League debut for Arsenal in the 1-0 win over Norwich.

It was his second start for Arsenal and second clean sheet having also been in goal as the Gunners beat West Brom 6-0 in the Carabao Cup earlier.

He looked a lot more confident and a calming influence on the Arsenal defence in the match against the Canaries yesterday.

His fine showing is bad news for Bernd Leno, who has had so many chances to become Arsenal’s undoubted first choice.

However, the German is plagued by inconsistency, which has forced Arsenal to bring in Ramsdale.

Arteta was clearly impressed by the Englishman on his first start and says he would play the most reliable of his two goalies from now on.

‘He was terrific, not only what he did on the technical side but what he transmits, his chemistry with the backline, his body language. It was top,’ said Arteta of Ramsdale as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘We have two fantastic keepers, I had to make a decision today and it was the right one.

‘I want to see how they perform, we need performances. Whoever is more reliable is going to play.’