Arteta earns a fourth consecutive Manager of the Month nomination

Mikel Arteta has been nominated for the Manager of the Month award for the fourth consecutive time.

These nominations have coincided with Arsenal’s best period of the season, as they have been unstoppable in 2024.

Currently sitting at the top of the league standings, Arsenal is eager to clinch the title at the end of this season.

Although they were inconsistent in the first half of the season, they managed to stay close to the top of the standings.

This positioned them well to seize the top spot when Liverpool began to struggle for points.

Mikel Arteta’s side has maintained their chance of becoming champions, and the Spanish manager deserves much credit for this achievement.

He has rejuvenated the Arsenal team and turned them into a winning machine, particularly away from home.

The Premier League has now recognised his efforts with another Manager of the Month nomination, as reported by Arsenal Media.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has been one of our best managers in a long time, and the Spaniard is a reason we have been around the top of the league standings.

His team is well-placed to be English champions soon, so even if we miss out on the title this term, we could win it next year.

WHAT DO WE THINK OF TOTTENHAM! Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…