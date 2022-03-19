Arteta embarrasses Arsenal with his fixture list complaints

Mikel Arteta has often stressed wanting to adhere to Arsenal’s proud values and not tolerating any player who will not follow that ethos.

Yet instead of being embarrassed about leading the Gunners to zero European Football for the first time in 25 years, he has had the audacity to complain about his club being victims of a congested schedule.

We have only played 34 fixtures this season, our lowest total in a quarter of a century. To put that in perspective West Ham have been involved in 9 more games.

Obviously the more successful the team, the more hectic their calendar.

I want to hear our manager insist that it’s not good enough for a club our size to have played so few matches and that the Tuesday/ Wednesday – Saturday/ Thursday- Sunday schedule that the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and the Manchester clubs have had to juggle is the least we should expect as a fanbase.

Every year under Arsene Wenger we played in UEFA competitions, and it was never an excuse in terms of the Premiership.

Yet our boss has had the nerve to make out we are some sort of victims because we have to kick off at Villa Park at 12.30 pm on Saturday, after an evening clash with Liverpool 3 days before.

Wednesday – Saturday is a standard demand that Arteta as our captain would have experienced.

Yet he was downright angry with the Premier League, slamming his desk, saying ‘Thank you so much for doing that. They have done the same when we have to play Chelsea and Man United.”

So, if you want to give them an advantage, I say ‘Thank you so much for doing that ‘.

His grievance next month again can’t be the idea of two games in 4 days because that’s been the norm for decades.

So, for the Spaniard’s issue to simply be the desire to kick off later on in the day is weak, and offers readymade excuses to a squad already devoid of leadership.

It shouldn’t be a surprise given who Arteta’s mentor is.

Pep Guardiola has equally been critical of the English Football calendar since he arrived in English Football, as has Jurgen Klopp.

They have used their influence to create winter breaks and make alterations to the domestic cups.

Because of their standing in the sport, many listen and agree.

Just like many Gooners will now believe we have been mistreated this week, just because our manager happened to say so.

I can’t be a hypocrite. I have to offer the same facts towards our manager that equally makes his peers’ opinions fall apart.

The Prem makes billions of pounds from TV companies around the world which is divided between the 20 topflight clubs.

In other words, the Kroenke Family make a lot of revenue thanks to the likes of Asia, the Middle East and America wanting to stream English Football.

In any business, isn’t it acceptable that if a company is paying millions to broadcast you live, they have every right to pick and choose when you play?

Wouldn’t it be unrealistic to take someone’s money and not expect to have to follow certain criteria?

Lunchtime on a Saturday isn’t prime time in the UK, but it is on the other side of the world. If all these coaches are so concerned about the welfare of their players, go to their employers and ask them to say no to the money, for the sake of their talent getting a rest. You think Arteta has rung his employer at any point and asked for contracts to be ripped up for the sake of having more control on what time we play?

Of course not.

I have to agree with Conte.

There is an irony that Arteta would imply authorities favouring rivals when the same governing body postponed the North London Derby, manipulating rules that were intended for squads impacted by Covid.

Arsenal used a loophole to give themselves a week’s preparation for the two-legged Carabao Cup Semi Final.

An early exit in the FA Cup meant we went 18 days without playing in February.

That was followed by a 10 day rest as we only played 3 times that month.

Our last on the 24-2-22 which was followed by another 10 days’ rest.

That gave us time to head off to Dubai. That’s how busy we were .

So, take away your love for the badge, and it is quite rich that Arteta is complaining about how the fixtures have fallen when we have only played 11 times this year .

Chelsea have played 18, Man United 15 and Spurs 16.

Yet Arteta is suggesting those in power are purposely giving them an advantage .

It’s embarrassing.

One of the few times in the season you have to play Wednesday – Saturday and you’re crying because the times don’t suit you.

We are Arsenal !

Can you imagine Tony Adams, Lee Dixon, Martin Keown, Vieira, Henry, etc, in the dressing room worrying about an early start time on one of the few weeks of the campaign where they are asked to play more than once.

They would not be asking how it got to this and demand things change.

They teach youngsters what the badge means and tell tales of who came before them.

That if you want to pull on the red and white shirt, you mortgage everything and leave every last drop of sweat on the pitch.

You don’t tell them that 12.30 at Villa Park on Saturday is unfair because you played on Wednesday.

Arteta speaks wel . He knows what soundbites fans want to hear, but he got it completely wrong this time.

Remember it’s him who reminds everyone about not sacrificing our principles?

Dan Smith