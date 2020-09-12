Arteta ends transfer speculation on Arsenal man’s future

Mikel Arteta has effectively ended the speculation linking Rob Holding with a move away from Arsenal this summer by telling the Englishman that he will not be leaving the Emirates this summer.

The defender has been struggling with injuries and poor form for much of his Arsenal career, but he is one of the several Arsenal players who have become better since Arteta became the club’s manager.

He has played an important role in the Gunners’ team over the past months and after continuing his fine showing against Fulham in the opening day of the current season, Arteta has decided that he will be useful for the team in this campaign.

The defender was supposed to be a victim of Arsenal’s spending spree with Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes joining the club in this transfer window.

Newcastle has been in talks over signing him on a season-long loan deal, but Arteta has now changed his mind about allowing him to leave.

He told BT Sport via Express Sports: “I said to him ‘change your mind, because you’re not going anywhere’.

“Again Rob is another one that stands for every value that we want at the football club.

“He had a really difficult time but he trained and pursued his dream to play for this football club

“Now I don’t have to let him go, you are already playing so what else do you want?”