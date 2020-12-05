Arteta excites Arsenal fans with talk about January signings

There is no doubt that Mikel Arteta was very keen on bringing in an attacking midfielder this summer as well as Thomas Partey, and although it is now highly unlikely that we can persuade lyon to let Houseem Aouar go after failing to come to an agrement previously, there are other possible targets being mentioned, like Red Bull Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Inter Milan’s unhappy playmaker Christian Eriksen amongst others.
But whichever targets are under consideration, Arteta has definitely hinted that he is looking at possible arrivals, as he told the Evening Standard: “We are planning, talking with Edu and with the club about the things we can do in January,”
“But at the moment it’s pretty difficult, unpredictable as well in terms of places we are very restricted in the moment.
“We’ll see what happens, I think things will move in the market, we will be prepared, we will need to do something knowing the limitations of that market in January and the limitations we have as well to sign players.”
So he sounds reasonably confident, which makes me think that he is fully expecting some of our peripheral players to be departing the Emirates to raise funds for any new arrivals.
Perhaps January could be a busy window for the Gunners for a change?
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Whoever it is that we sign I am not optimistic about the Arteta is the ideal coach to get the best out of them. The performance of nearly all players have deteriorated under him.
ARTETA OUT
A attacking midfielder is a must along with another DM. The very fact Arteta sounds positive means that something might be moving as regards departures and arrivals in January. There are a number of players who are on the fringes of their contracts and might leave the Club for other destinations in January and this will make the way clear for other players to arrive.
I can’t imagine the arsenal board, are, still considering keeping Arteta as our feature coach I hate his tactics, he’s too sentimental,in team selections
We really have to bring in attacking good attacking players that can improve us ( As Wenger would say) but consider this statement…..”January and the limitations we have as well to sign players.”
I hope we are able to overcome this limitations; money and offloading of some fringe players but I feel if we are able to shift some players, the Silent Stan might splash a little cash.
We have to fight in every game now starting from tomorrow to ensure we are not too far from the top come January…coyg!!!