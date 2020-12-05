Arteta excites Arsenal fans with talk about January signings

There is no doubt that Mikel Arteta was very keen on bringing in an attacking midfielder this summer as well as Thomas Partey, and although it is now highly unlikely that we can persuade lyon to let Houseem Aouar go after failing to come to an agrement previously, there are other possible targets being mentioned, like Red Bull Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Inter Milan’s unhappy playmaker Christian Eriksen amongst others.

But whichever targets are under consideration, Arteta has definitely hinted that he is looking at possible arrivals, as he told the Evening Standard: “We are planning, talking with Edu and with the club about the things we can do in January,”

“But at the moment it’s pretty difficult, unpredictable as well in terms of places we are very restricted in the moment.

“We’ll see what happens, I think things will move in the market, we will be prepared, we will need to do something knowing the limitations of that market in January and the limitations we have as well to sign players.”

So he sounds reasonably confident, which makes me think that he is fully expecting some of our peripheral players to be departing the Emirates to raise funds for any new arrivals.

Perhaps January could be a busy window for the Gunners for a change?