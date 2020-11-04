Arteta expectations of his players during lockdown revealed

Mikel Arteta has sent a message to Arsenal’s fans as the UK prepares to go into a national lockdown on Thursday that will last for around a month.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced football to be played behind closed doors for much of this year.

Last season was finished behind closed doors and this campaign has started behind closed doors.

Things are about to get even tougher for the game’s fans with the UK now set to go into another national lockdown this week.

The lockdown will last for around a month and the strict conditions that accompany it mean that fans will even struggle to watch games with their friends.

Arsenal will play several games in Europe and in England before the lockdown comes to an end and Arteta has assured the club’s fans that his team will make them proud.

He admitted that they miss the fans before saying they will feel even more responsible to bring the results that will make them happy.

He said as quoted by Mail Online: ‘The message to the fans is that I miss them a lot.

‘With what we are trying to build here I want them to be a part of the feeling and passion we want to transmit as a football club.

‘We haven’t been able to spend time with them and now they have to go and sit in their houses again so obviously I think that increases our responsibility to give them some happiness in these moments when people are suffering and I think mentally it is a really tough period to go through.

‘When we have the key of happiness in some people we have to make sure that we give them that as much as we possibly can so my message to them is we will try our best all the time to bring that joy a little bit even if it is for [just] 96 minutes or whatever it is as consistently as we possibly can.’