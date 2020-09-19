Arteta expecting an Arsenal signing announcement “shortly”

Although the season has now begun, Mikel Arteta has more than enough work to do on a weekly basis, but he will surely still have an eye on what is happwening in the transfer market as he continues to try and improve the squad.

We have seen lots of incoming players, with now we have too many players over our quota, so it is obviously we will have to unload a few before bringing in any more new signings, but with six weeks to go in the window Arteta seems pretty relaxed about the situation. “We are trying all the time to adjust the squad in the most efficient way.” he told Arsenal.com. “It is clear at the moment that it has to go both ways and in order to achieve that we still have some time but we are pretty clear in what we are trying to do.

“Obviously with the departure of Emi, which is a big loss and someone that I think we all wish the best to for what he has done for the football club as well as the person that he is – we have to replace him. We are looking in the market and I think we will shortly in a position to announce a new signing.”

But he couldn’t say how long “shortly” actually meant! “I don’t know, in football the hours can become days and then something that looks unlikely can happen straight away, so unfortunately I cannot tell you.”

With the market severely depressed because of the financial effect of the coronavirus, Arteta was asked whether he was under pressure to let go of players he doesn’t want to because he can’t move on his deadwood, but the Spaniard was clear that he would have to make the best of the tools he has been given. “No. Again, with all the players that we have here, we’re going to try to get the best out of them. We’re going to try to improve them as much as we possibly can and create the right environment for them so that they are happy at the club, because I believe it’s the most important thing for them to perform to the level that we want. After that, obviously in the market there are things that we cannot control. There are things that we can control and let’s try to manage in the best possible way.”

So, although Arteta said a lot of words, he didn’t really give us much indication of our transfer dealings, but I guess we can all continue living in the hope that him and Edu are doing their very best….