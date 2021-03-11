Arteta expecting another “unprecedented” summer window

We are all very hopeful that Mikel Arteta is progessing well in his total rebuild of the Arsenal squad, and the boss and Edu made great inroads into clearing out the unwanted players in the January window, which Arteta described as “unprecedented”.

But we are far from finished in the project, and there will be a great need for funds in the summer to bring in players that fit Arteta’s system, but with our European status in jeopardy unless we win the Europa League, how much can we expect to have available for the transfer market? Arteta told Football.London: “We don’t know yet because we have so many things to do. We have people on loan, people finishing contracts,”

“There was a lot going on in the last two transfer windows that had to be done. The amount of things we had to do which was probably unprecedented and it will be again in the summer.

“So we are trying to put a plan together to see with the resources that we have to see how much we want to improve, how we’re going to do it and at what cost.

“That has so many factors attached to it. It’s not just about one thing or about just an amount, it’s about a project that time-wise, how to build it is going to face some effort from everybody.

“We know that and the challenging moments that we are facing at the moment are making it even harder.”

“I want a sustainable club,” he continued. “We all want a club that can be run with our own resources.

“It’s great that we have a club with the support of our owners and we have had that in the summer when it was much needed because of everything that has happened with COVID, and what has happened with the club in the last few years without the Champions League and the heat that that took.

“But our responsibility and everything that we are planning from the future is that the club can go back to being sustainable on it’s own and being all the time as strong as possible in every department. The financial part of it is crucial as well.”

“[Europe]’s another big important factor because that gives us the opportunity again to keep our club involved in Europe whether it’s in the Europa League or Champions League,”

“We know the aim is all the time to be in the Champions League, but at the moment things are looking difficult, but possible. The financial package that is attached to it at the moment is really, really important.”

So that fact makes it even more imperative that we beat Olympiakos and get just a little closer to European football next season. We REALLY need the money for reinforcements!