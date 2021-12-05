Arteta expects a “tough game” on his return to Everton

The Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spent six years as a midfielder at Goodison Park under David Moyes from 2005, and won their Player of the Year award in both his first two seasons, but despite the personal accolades, Everton failed to come close to winning a trophy.
So, at 29 years of age, Arteta couldn’t turn down the chance to join Arsenal, with Wenger offering Champions League football and the chance to win a few medals, and did in fact win two FA Cup winning medals.
Arteta has an emotional attachment to both sides, so tomorrow’s visit to Everton will bring back many memories, and he is also aware how tough it is for visiting teams to beat his old club, even though they are experiencing a severe lack of form under Rafa Benitez at the moment.
“[They are] a team that wants to put things right and win, and on Monday night at Goodison I know what I am going to expect under the lights with the fans they have so it will be a tough game,” he told Arsenal.com.
“There are a lot of teams that are going through that [poor form] because this is a league has become that competitive that the moment you lose a game or two, the pressure is coming for everybody.
“It is no different there, obviously it’s a very special place to go back there because I had some amazing years there, so I’m looking forward to it.”
After losing at Man United on Thursday and failing the chance to finally get into the Top Four, Arteta himself will be feeling the pressure again if he fails to win on Monday so he will have to be ruthless against his old team…
COYG!
Everton are just one loss off the relegation zone and sacking coach Benitez. After the beat down at the hands of hated rival Liverpool the Goodison outfit will be looking for a major reaction.
A win for the Gunners keeps 4th place hopes alive but a loss could see a slide to 7th.
This is the real defining game for the Gunners and coach Arteta. I’d take a draw.
Nothing but a win will suffice. If we cannot beat this poor Everton side ,Benitez will not be the only Manager under pressure.
Everton’s last 7 games
2 -draws
5 -losses
GS -5
GA -17
That sort of form shouldn’t suggest a hard game in anyway shape or form ,nothing but a convincing win is what I expect .
FFs comment above “I would take a draw “shows how far some of our standards have dropped as supporters.
Every game is tough for us these last 2/3 seasons.
Wealdstone would be hard for Arteta lol