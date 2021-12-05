Arteta expects a “tough game” on his return to Everton

The Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spent six years as a midfielder at Goodison Park under David Moyes from 2005, and won their Player of the Year award in both his first two seasons, but despite the personal accolades, Everton failed to come close to winning a trophy.

So, at 29 years of age, Arteta couldn’t turn down the chance to join Arsenal, with Wenger offering Champions League football and the chance to win a few medals, and did in fact win two FA Cup winning medals.

Arteta has an emotional attachment to both sides, so tomorrow’s visit to Everton will bring back many memories, and he is also aware how tough it is for visiting teams to beat his old club, even though they are experiencing a severe lack of form under Rafa Benitez at the moment.

“[They are] a team that wants to put things right and win, and on Monday night at Goodison I know what I am going to expect under the lights with the fans they have so it will be a tough game,” he told Arsenal.com.

“There are a lot of teams that are going through that [poor form] because this is a league has become that competitive that the moment you lose a game or two, the pressure is coming for everybody.

“It is no different there, obviously it’s a very special place to go back there because I had some amazing years there, so I’m looking forward to it.”

After losing at Man United on Thursday and failing the chance to finally get into the Top Four, Arteta himself will be feeling the pressure again if he fails to win on Monday so he will have to be ruthless against his old team…

COYG!