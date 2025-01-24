Arteta expects a tough Wolves match after following Vitor Pereira’s coaching career

Mikel Arteta is preparing his Arsenal side for a stern challenge when they face Wolves in the Premier League this weekend. While Arsenal is in fine form and aiming to maintain their push for success this season, Wolves are fighting to climb out of the relegation zone after a difficult start to their campaign.

With a new manager at the helm, Wolves are gradually rebuilding their confidence. Under Vitor Pereira, the team has found renewed energy and organisation, making them a more formidable opponent. While the Gunners are favourites for the clash, Arteta knows that Wolves’ current position makes them dangerous opponents, as they will feel they have nothing to lose.

Wolves will approach the match looking to frustrate Arsenal and possibly cause an upset, as other clubs have done at times this season. Arteta has acknowledged the improvements Wolves have made under their new boss and emphasised the importance of preparation, particularly understanding how Pereira sets up his teams. Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta shared his familiarity with Pereira’s coaching style, noting its impact on Wolves since the Portuguese manager took over.

“He’s been in for a few weeks already, so we already know and I know Vitor very well from previous clubs as well, what his ideas are, and it’s very clear how he sets up his team,” Arteta said. “He has had a really good impact on the team, and it will be a really tough match tomorrow. They are a really well-coached team, and especially there, they are difficult to beat.”

Wolves’ improvement under Pereira makes them a threat, particularly as they are fighting for survival in the Premier League. Arsenal, meanwhile, will need to remain focused and avoid costly mistakes, as every opponent they face now has something significant at stake—be it a European spot, a top-half finish, or avoiding relegation.

Arteta’s comments reflect the respect he has for Wolves’ abilities and the importance of meticulous preparation. While Arsenal is expected to come away with the points, the manager is fully aware of the challenges Pereira’s side could pose.

For Arsenal, this match is another opportunity to demonstrate their resilience and maintain their momentum in the Premier League. However, they must tread carefully to ensure they do not fall victim to Wolves’ newfound confidence and determination.