Arteta expects Arsenal to suffer against Palace and ‘impressive’ Hodgson

Mikel Arteta is aiming to win two League games in a row against Palace tomorrow, a feat that Arsenal hasn’t managed since last August when we beat Newcastle and Burnley in our first two matches of the season.

But he certainly knows that it won’t be an easy target, considering that we only managed a draw in our home fixture against Roy Hodgson’s men, and we only took one point from both games against the Eagles last season as well.

The Boss admitted on Arsenal.com that he only has respect for both Palace and Hodgson: “Every time I played there, I suffered,” Arteta said. “It was always tough. It is a very complicated stadium. Roy Hodgson is a manager with incredible experience and what he is doing there, it is very impressive and it will be tough.

“It is incredible how he deals with situations. To be living with this level of pressure for such a long time, the way he handles it, the way he behaves himself, the way he puts himself across, how respected he is around all the players and clubs, is remarkable. So I have big admiration for him.”

Right now, the Eagles are in a bad run of form with just one win in their last six, but I seem to remember they were also in a bad place when they came to the Emirates and that didn’t seem to make much difference.

All we can hope is that Arteta doesn’t get to suffer against Palace yet again!