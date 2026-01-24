Arteta expects high intensity from Manchester United under Carrick

Arsenal will face Michael Carrick’s Manchester United in what will be his second match since taking charge as interim manager, and he will be aiming to secure back-to-back victories. Carrick was appointed shortly before United’s previous fixture against Manchester City, a match in which he delivered an impressive and unexpected win against the former defending champions.
Carrick’s Early Impact at United
This season has been a difficult one for United, with performances often falling below expectations. Going into the match against Man City, most observers anticipated a defeat, given United’s struggles and the strength of their opponents. However, the victory demonstrated that the team still has belief and resilience, even in challenging circumstances. Carrick’s calm approach appeared to have an immediate effect, and the result suggested that the players responded positively to his leadership.
The upcoming fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates represents another significant test. With Carrick having managed only one game so far, there remains uncertainty about what to expect from United. The lack of a clear pattern or extended run under his management makes it difficult to predict their approach, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the contest. Nevertheless, the momentum from their last result could play a role in shaping their performance.
Arsenal’s Perspective Ahead of the Emirates Clash
From Arsenal’s point of view, the match is expected to be a tough challenge. Despite United’s inconsistent season, Arsenal supporters will back their team to rise to the occasion and secure a positive result at home.
Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the challenge posed by Carrick’s arrival and the changes it can bring. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said, “Michael coming in will bring new ideas. Always, the intensity rises up. You could see that in the Manchester derby, the kind of behaviours and the game that they played, so we will expect a really tough match and we’ll adapt to that for sure.”
We have been making too much out of the derby win by Man U, forms usually goes out the window during these local battles.
Both Ten Hogg and Armorin won these local derbies and look where the old Trafford outfit is today, the shine on the ball won’t last.
No too much passes in and around the 18yard box guys. You see an opening, you test the keeper.
They will be hoping to utilize fast counter attacks, no qualms. We can always repay in kind. 😊