Arteta expects his team to maintain standard against West Ham to build momentum

Mikel Arteta has urged his team to maintain their fine momentum ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham this weekend. Arsenal has been on an upward trajectory, delivering two impressive performances in their last outings against Sporting in the Champions League and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Arteta is determined to see this positive form continue.

West Ham presents a significant challenge for the Gunners. Although the Hammers have had an inconsistent season, they showcased their potential with a solid win against Newcastle United in their last game. Arteta knows the importance of taking West Ham seriously, especially in a derby, where form can often take a back seat to the intensity of the occasion. Arsenal, however, has developed a reputation for excelling in derby matches over the past three seasons, and fans will be hoping for a similar result against their London rivals.

The Gunners’ recent victories have showcased a team hitting its stride at a crucial moment. These wins have not only boosted morale but also demonstrated that Arsenal is capable of performing under pressure. A win against West Ham would further reinforce their confidence and provide additional momentum as they aim to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking to Arsenal Media ahead of the match, Arteta emphasised the importance of building on their current form. “Obviously, winning lifts the energy and the confidence up,” he said. “They were two big wins for us, and now it’s about consistency, getting that momentum we are in and taking it even further against a really good opponent tomorrow and try to replicate the performance to win the game.”

A victory against West Ham would maintain the feel-good factor within the squad, bolster the players’ self-belief, and keep Arsenal firmly on track as they navigate the challenges of the season. For Arteta’s men, consistency is now key.

