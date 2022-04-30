Arteta expects his young Arsenal team to take “another leap” with summer investment

Despite many Arsenal fans not giving any credit to Mikel Arteta, despite bringing in half a team of unnkown younsters last summer, and somehow guiding them into the fight for the Top Four spot, the fact is that him and his half-baked team have worked wonders this season.

If we can win again tomorrow against our local rivals West Ham, we are most definitely in the driving seat again, unless Tottenham can pull off another miracle by beating Liverpool at Anfield next week.

Arteta himself is very happy with the way the team has developed, and cannot help but praise them and fully expects the youngsters to improve even further next season, with a few new additions in the coming transfer window.

The boss made it clear at the end of last summer that we were only half-way through our rebuilding project, and we should see a lot more progress ahead of the next campaign. “I think the team has made a great leap at the level of identity, game, style, clarity… And obviously, the ability that has given us to be able to repeat line-ups, the power to repeat the system and the power to repeat movements, dynamics, structures that we want, has made it easier for us, it has given us a lot of fluidity and security”, explains the Spanish coach on DAZN’s podcast (translated by Google).

“They have shown that they have the ability to win games and be decisive, and they have done so in a very consistent way for many games, ”

“You have to be very careful because the jump is very big. You have to protect them for when other moments come, also be there.

“That connection that we have made with all the employees from within, with the players in the sense of belonging, of clarity, of idea … People have turned to the team, they have felt what the team transmits, they feel identified with the young people, with the model. That is what is going to give us a lot of strength, it is going to give us an advantage to have to take another leap, that we already know where it is going and that it is going to require investment and time again.”

Well, it certainly looks like Stan Kroenke is backing Arteta and Edu’s “project” to take us back to the top table in England and Europe, and I for one am extremely excited about what we can achieve next season.

Aren’t we all?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta Full pre-game press conference ahead of West Ham