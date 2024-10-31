Arteta expects Jesus goal to unlock more for him now

Gabriel Jesus finally broke his 2024 goal drought with a well-taken strike in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Preston North End in the Carabao Cup, bringing visible relief to the Brazilian. His struggles in front of goal this season have been a topic of conversation among fans and critics alike, with some even calling for Arsenal to seek a replacement. However, manager Mikel Arteta has remained unwavering in his support for Jesus, whom he coached at Manchester City and values for his dedication and influence on the team.

Jesus’s goal against Preston was a welcome sight, especially for a player whose work rate and commitment often overshadow his lack of goals. Despite calls from his boyhood club Palmeiras and suggestions from certain fans that Arsenal should consider a new forward, Arsenal’s management has made it clear that Jesus remains an integral part of the squad at the Emirates. His contributions off the ball, pressing, and linking play have proven vital, even when goals have been scarce.

In the post-match interview with Arsenal Media, Arteta expressed optimism that this goal might open the floodgates for Jesus. He said, “Very happy. I think it’s going to unlock that for him, he looks really happy. He’s performing, that attitude is there always, but he needs that feeling that he can put the ball in the back of the net.” Arteta’s confidence in Jesus’s ability and mental resilience reflects a strong bond between the player and manager, with Arteta clearly understanding what Jesus brings to Arsenal beyond just goals.

As Arsenal continues to pursue trophies on multiple fronts, Jesus’s ability to find the back of the net could play a crucial role. His strike against Preston might indeed be the turning point, and fans will be hopeful that Arteta’s belief in his player proves well-founded, sparking a goal-scoring streak that will help push Arsenal closer to their ambitions.

