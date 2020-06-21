Arteta explains Arsenal’s transfer strategy – Ambitious but cautious…

It is certainly going to a very interesting transfer window for the Gunners this summer, not just because of the financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic lockdown, but because we expect Mikel Arteta to try and stamp his authority on the team and dispense with our underperformers.

There will also be much business forced upon us, with six players entering the last year of their contracts in just ten days time, and Alexandre Lacazette six months later. I have very strong doubts that Arsenal will be able to sell some of our deadwood, but we can live in hope.

So, Mikel Arteta has been talking about our transfer strategy, and he sounds very positive although he is preaching caution until our financial position has been analysed. “I think there is a lot of uncertainty in how the transfer market is going to look.”Arteta said in the Express.

“You hear very different things and people are going to go all in, clubs are already spending a lot of money and others may be much more conservative and wait to assess the situation before they move.

“Our position at the moment is that we have to see and be cautious.

“Our ambition is still intact and I know from the owners that their ambition is still intact as well.

“We will try and do our best to improve the squad, maintain the players we want to maintain and move forward.”

“The demands of this football club are huge and we cannot stay still,”

“We have to change things, we have to improve them.

“But the most important thing is not about keeping, it is about improving the players that we have right now, convince them of what we are trying to do and get them performing and winning football matches.”

But one other interesting comment from the boss, which seemed to confirm what we reported earlier about Pablo Mari definitely joining us from Flamengo, was this. “What happens in the summer will happen. This cannot be affected just because a player gets injured doing his job and defending our club.”

So, it looks like Arsenal’s transfer season has already started with the Pablo Mari deal, so we could still be in for an exciting summer….