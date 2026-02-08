Arteta explains decision to play Arsenal attacker in midfield

Kai Havertz had been expected to replace Viktor Gyokeres in Arsenal’s starting line-up once he returned to full fitness, having previously operated mainly as a striker before injuries disrupted his season. The German international spent much of 2025 sidelined, but he has now returned and featured regularly in recent matches for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has been pleased to welcome Havertz back into the squad, and his return has presented the manager with fresh tactical considerations. While many anticipated that Havertz would resume his role leading the attack, his recent appearances have instead come in midfield. In that position, he has delivered a series of composed and effective performances, showing adaptability and intelligence in possession.

Havertz thriving in a new midfield role

Havertz featured in midfield against Sunderland and once again impressed with his contribution. His ability to link play, remain calm under pressure and support attacking phases has added balance to Arsenal’s setup. Supporters appear unconcerned about where he plays, provided he continues to influence matches and contribute positively whenever selected.

Arteta has several attacking options at his disposal, and the flexibility Havertz offers has proved valuable. His recent performances suggest that he can still play a significant role even without occupying a central striking position. This versatility has allowed Arsenal to maintain an attacking threat while adjusting to form and fitness across the squad.

Arteta explains his selection decisions

Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus have been sharing responsibilities up front, with the Swedish striker adapting well to an impact role from the bench. That dynamic has given Arteta the freedom to deploy Havertz elsewhere, particularly in matches where control in midfield is prioritised.

After Havertz’s latest midfield display, Arteta addressed his selection choices. Speaking according to Standard Sports, he said:

“Well, I suppose with the kind of game that we expected as well and the way they play and the type of threat that we wanted to create as well with him and Gabby in and around the three central defenders.

“So, yeah, something as well that we have to use because we have very different qualities from Kai to Martin or to Ebs or another attacking midfielder.”

Those comments underline Arteta’s tactical thinking and highlight why Havertz has been trusted to operate in a deeper role as Arsenal continue to manage their attacking resources carefully.

