Arteta explains his gesture that earned him a yellow card against Brighton

Mikel Arteta received his fourth yellow card of the season for a gesture towards the official during Arsenal’s victory against Brighton, but the Gunners’ gaffer has explained the situation.

Arsenal earned a massive 2-0 win against the Seagulls at the weekend, a performance that showed they are one of the top clubs in the country and took them back to the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners are enjoying a superb first half of the season and are building on nearly winning the league in the last campaign.

It will be hard to become champions, but Arsenal has put themselves in a good position to achieve that.

However, they will need their manager on the touchline in every game after losing their match to Aston Villa while he was suspended.

So, his yellow card in the game against Brighton will worry their fans, and the gaffer has explained his gesture.

When asked after the game, Arteta said to BeIN Sports:

“I was waving at [Gabriel] Martinelli.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It makes no sense for Arteta to have already started accumulating yellow cards, having just returned from a ban.

We need our manager to always be on the pitch with the boys and he knows this, so he has to start making better decisions on the touchline.

