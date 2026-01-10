Arteta explains his selection decision ahead of a long list of matches for Arsenal

Arsenal face a demanding run of fixtures across all competitions in the coming weeks, and the Gunners understand the importance of securing as many victories as possible. With matches arriving thick and fast, Mikel Arteta is guiding his side through a congested schedule that will test both their depth and consistency. There is a growing belief within the club that this group has the potential to deliver silverware in 2026.

Arsenal remain involved in several competitions, including the Carabao Cup, which has now reached the semi-final stage. As a result, they have an intense sequence of matches to navigate between now and February. Preparation and careful planning will be essential if they are to maintain momentum on multiple fronts.

Squad Depth Fuels Growing Ambition

One of Arsenal’s greatest strengths during this period is the depth within their squad. The options available to Arteta allow him to rotate his players while still maintaining a high level of performance. This flexibility makes it possible to rest key figures without significantly weakening the team, an advantage that could prove decisive as the season progresses.

For many supporters, this is the first Arsenal side in years that genuinely inspires dreams of a treble, with the club competing for four trophies at the same time. That sense of optimism is rooted in consistent performances and the ability to manage pressure across different competitions. However, the emphasis within the camp remains firmly on taking each game as it comes.

Arteta Stresses Careful Management

The next challenge arrives in the FA Cup, a competition renowned for unexpected results and frequent upsets. Arsenal are well aware that complacency could be costly, particularly with so many fixtures still to come. Looking ahead to team selection and workload management, Arteta has highlighted the need for balance.

Speaking according to Football London, he said, “Well, let’s see who is available and if some players can be back for that game. But we have to manage [it], obviously, because what is coming again in the next few weeks. I think we have four away games in different competitions, and we have to make sure that everybody is participating, we continue to perform and win games. And we’re going to have to manage that one.”

Those comments underline Arsenal’s cautious but confident approach. With careful rotation and focus, the Gunners will aim to keep their ambitions alive while navigating one of the most demanding phases of their season.