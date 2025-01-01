Arteta explains how Arsenal will act in this transfer window amidst Cunha rumours

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Matheus Cunha as the club looks to strengthen their attack in light of Bukayo Saka’s injury. The English winger has been a key figure for the Gunners, and his absence will be felt heavily. Although Saka’s talent may seem irreplaceable, Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in an attacking option to fill the void and bolster the squad for the second half of the season.

Cunha has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, consistently delivering solid performances for his current club. His versatility and ability to play across the attacking positions make him a valuable asset, and this has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Arsenal. As they look to navigate the absence of Saka, Cunha could provide a much-needed option in attack, adding depth and quality to their forward line.

With the January transfer window open, there has been much speculation about potential signings for the Gunners. Fans are hopeful that the club will be active in the market, given their current aspirations for both domestic and European success. However, Arteta, when addressing the transfer rumours, emphasised that his focus remains on the resources already available within the squad.

The Arsenal manager stated, as quoted by Mirror Football: “Well, my focus honestly now is just about within the squad the resources we have to be as competitive as we possibly can. We have many, many options to do that. And if something unbelievable [becomes] available and if the club is willing to do it, we’ll have to consider it.”

As one of the most ambitious clubs in world football, Arsenal must continue to improve and adapt to their challenges. Strengthening their squad, especially in light of Saka’s injury, will be key to ensuring they remain competitive and in the hunt for silverware this season.