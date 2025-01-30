Arteta explains how Arsenal will prepare for next Champions League opponent

Arsenal will enjoy a brief respite during the Champions League playoffs, but they are already aware of the teams they might face in the next stage of the competition. Their hard work to finish among the top eight teams in the group stages has allowed them to avoid the playoff round and move directly into the round of 16.

While the Gunners may not be competing during the playoff matches, they are unlikely to take this period lightly. With some of Europe’s strongest teams potentially waiting in the next round, Arsenal will be watching the playoffs closely to assess their possible opponents. The focus will be on thorough preparation as they aim to make a deep run in the tournament, building on their strong performances in the group stage.

The Gunners are eager to improve on their European journey compared to previous seasons and will be hoping to challenge for the trophy. Skipping the playoffs not only provides them with extra time to recover but also offers a valuable opportunity to carefully analyse potential opponents. By studying the teams competing in the playoffs, Arsenal will seek to refine their strategies and enter the round of 16 in peak condition.

Following their 2-1 victory over Girona last night, manager Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on the team’s progress and their approach to the next phase of the competition. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said:

“Let’s see. We love watching Champions League matches. We’re going to have the privilege to be sitting at home and analysing and watching who we can face afterwards. So, pretty good at the moment. Things are going well.”

Arteta’s comments underline the importance of preparation as Arsenal prepare to face more formidable opposition in the knockout stages. The club will likely use the additional time to increase the intensity of their training and fine-tune their tactics to match the challenges ahead.

As the Gunners set their sights on European glory, their ability to remain focused and disciplined will be crucial in navigating the tougher fixtures that await in the latter stages of the Champions League.