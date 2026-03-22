Mikel Arteta was named Arsenal’s manager at the end of 2019 after three years working with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. City did not want him to leave, but his love and passion for Arsenal were too strong, and he had to move to the Emirates. The Gunners are pleased he made that decisive move, and they are now substantial beneficiaries of his leadership.

Arteta’s side has shown remarkable improvement since his arrival, moving from a period of prolonged absence from the Champions League positions to a team capable of competing at the highest level. Fans and analysts alike are optimistic that Arsenal will continue their upward trajectory, and by the end of this term, they could be English champions.

A Team Transformed

Arsenal has become a much stronger side, displaying consistency, resilience, and tactical awareness that were previously lacking. The team has improved both defensively and offensively, showing the ability to compete in high-pressure matches. This improvement has been built on careful preparation, disciplined execution, and a culture of high expectations instilled by Arteta from the outset.

In addition, the squad has shown greater adaptability in recent matches, learning to respond effectively to setbacks and capitalising on opportunities. The combination of strategic planning and improved mentality has allowed Arsenal to challenge top teams, particularly Manchester City, and sustain their performance across multiple competitions.

Arteta’s Vision and Leadership

Explaining their rise, Arteta said via Arsenal Media, “All the work that has been done from day one, because that’s the level. Just being the Arsenal manager and not believing that you can compete at the highest level in the competitions, I think it cannot be aligned. Obviously, there are a lot of factors, and the fact that I was there, I know in my opinion where the gaps were, and what the difference was. But not accepting it, being that it’s part of the reality, and trying to change it as quick as possible.”

His insight demonstrates a clear understanding of the challenges faced by the club and his commitment to addressing them swiftly. The strategic adjustments made under his guidance have transformed Arsenal into a competitive, forward-looking side capable of sustaining success. The club is now recognised as one of the world’s leading football teams, and there is widespread anticipation that they will continue to progress substantially in the coming seasons.