Arteta explains how his team is different from the last time they faced Wolves

Arsenal’s first match of the season was against Wolves, and the Gunners emerged victorious with a 2-0 win, continuing their strong form against the Midlands side. However, as with many opening fixtures, the outcome did not reveal much about how the rest of the season would unfold. In the early stages of the campaign, most teams are not yet at their peak levels, and there’s always uncertainty about what direction the season will take.

Although the victory over Wolves was a positive start for Arsenal, it was only one match, and it didn’t provide a definitive picture of what the Gunners were capable of. Fast forward to today, and Arsenal are in a very different place. With the season well underway, the team has evolved significantly, and Mikel Arteta’s side now knows far more about their strengths and areas for improvement.

Arsenal will face Wolves again today, and the fixture is crucial for the Gunners as they chase down Liverpool in the Premier League title race. With the title battle tightening, Arsenal know that they must maintain their form and continue picking up wins, especially with Liverpool showing little sign of slipping up. The Gunners will be keen to ensure they are in a position to overtake Liverpool should Arne Slot’s team face any difficulties.

Since the opening match of the season, Arsenal has undergone significant changes, both in terms of style of play and overall team development. Mikel Arteta is keenly aware of the progress his side has made and discussed these changes in an interview with Arsenal Media. “I think we are a much better side than since the start of the season, in every sense because we have evolved a lot as a team. We’ve had some very important experiences and the way we have competed throughout the last six or seven months with everything that has happened, it’s outstanding I think,” Arteta said.

The transformation from the start of the season to now has been remarkable, but Arteta is not content to rest on his laurels. While the team’s growth has been evident, he expects even more from his players in the final stretch of the season. “We have evolved as a team since August, but we expect more from the boys in the remaining months of the season if we are to win the Premier League or any trophies,” Arteta added.

As Arsenal continue their pursuit of the Premier League title, today’s match against Wolves will be another important test. A win would keep them in the hunt and send a strong message about their intent to challenge for the highest honours this season.