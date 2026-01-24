Arteta explains the decision to send Nwaneri out on loan

Mikel Arteta has explained that Ethan Nwaneri was allowed to join Olympique Marseille on loan because the move was considered essential for his development. The Arsenal manager acknowledged that the young midfielder had struggled for regular playing time at the Emirates this season, despite being one of the club’s most important contributors during the previous campaign.

Nwaneri’s performances last term led many to believe that he would establish himself in Arsenal’s starting line-up this season. However, that opportunity has not materialised. With several experienced players ahead of him in the pecking order, the midfielder has found opportunities limited as the Gunners continue to prioritise proven options in their push to become league champions at the end of the campaign.

Limited opportunities and development concerns

Arsenal’s reliance on senior players has meant that Nwaneri’s minutes have been few and far between. While the club remain fully aware of his talent and long-term potential, they were equally conscious that extended periods on the bench could hinder his progress. Allowing him to remain without meaningful involvement was not viewed as a sustainable option.

At the same time, Arsenal were unwilling to sanction a loan move simply for the sake of it. The club wanted to ensure that any temporary departure would place Nwaneri in an environment where his abilities would be trusted and developed properly. That careful approach shaped their decision-making process as they evaluated potential destinations.

Arteta explains Marseille decision

Olympique Marseille ultimately emerged as the preferred option, a choice Arteta was keen to justify. Speaking via Arsenal Media, the manager outlined the reasoning behind the move and stressed the importance of regular minutes for young players.

He said, “I think the talented young players that we have need minutes, and in this case, Ethan wasn’t having enough minutes, and the last thing that we want is to cut his development because he’s such a talent and someone who lives and breathes football; that’s his life.

“After discussing it with him, his father, the agent, and the club, we decided the best thing to do was to leave and go on loan.

“Then we have to pick the right place, and having all the options, understand the experience that we had in Marseille as well with [William Saliba], the fact that Roberto [De Zerbi] is there and he’s an incredible developer of young talent and he’s a really courageous manager in the way he plays, the way he plays with young talent as well and he has a big track record about that.”