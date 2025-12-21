Arteta explains the source of his belief that Arsenal can be champions

Mikel Arteta remains confident that his Arsenal side can secure the Premier League title this season, despite acknowledging the scale of the challenge ahead. The Gunners continue to work relentlessly in pursuit of the league crown, but the battle at the top is proving demanding and far from straightforward.

There is still a long road to travel before the season reaches its conclusion, and Arsenal are fully aware that improvement is required if they are to finish as champions. Consistency remains a crucial factor, particularly with Manchester City positioned close behind them in the standings. Arsenal know that maintaining their current position will require sustained effort and focus over the coming months.

Pressure From Manchester City

Manchester City’s presence adds further complexity to the task. It is widely recognised that City possess the quality, depth, and experience to put together long winning runs, and at present they appear to be in stronger form than Arsenal. That reality increases the pressure on the Gunners, who understand that any slip could quickly alter the balance of the title race.

Despite those concerns, Arsenal remain top of the table and are determined to build on that position. Arteta believes his players have already shown resilience during difficult periods and insists that the foundations are in place to compete until the very end. With more than 20 matches still to play, there is ample time for momentum to shift, and the manager is keen to emphasise patience as well as belief.

Arteta Explains His Confidence

Arteta has outlined why he remains convinced that Arsenal can ultimately succeed this season. Speaking via Standard Sport, he said, “What gives me belief and confidence is the level of performance and the consistency of that.

“That’s very, very difficult to do in this league and that means that the team is constantly there. Enjoy the process of winning and you’re going to have to go to difficult places, you’re going to have difficult moments, we have dealt with a lot of things already and we are there.”