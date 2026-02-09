Arteta explains what Arsenal must do to win the Premier League title 

Mikel Arteta is determined to end three consecutive seasons of disappointment by securing the Premier League title this term, and he understands what is required to achieve it. The Arsenal manager has guided the team to three successive second-place finishes in the league, but each of those campaigns has offered valuable lessons.

Learning from past setbacks

This season, Arsenal have emerged as genuine contenders, possessing a clear advantage over the teams chasing them. While it remains uncertain whether they will ultimately claim the title, their position at the top demonstrates significant progress. Arteta’s squad has developed the experience and resilience needed to compete for honours, but they are fully aware that success is not guaranteed until it is secured.

The Gunners must maintain focus and respect for Manchester City, who have consistently shown the ability to win the title. Arteta recognises that experience in managing title races can be decisive, and his team cannot underestimate the challenge posed by their rivals. In recent weeks, several teams in the title race, including Arsenal, have struggled for consistency. Returning to peak form is essential if they are to maintain their advantage.

Staying sharp in the run-in

Arsenal have regained momentum, yet Arteta is clear that maintaining their form is crucial, particularly while their competitors are performing strongly. He has emphasised the need for continual improvement and vigilance as the season reaches its critical stage.

Speaking as quoted by Arsenal Media, Arteta said:

“I don’t know, depending on how better the other ones get. So, if the other ones get better, we need to get better.”

With a determined mindset and a team capable of learning from previous campaigns, Arsenal aim to convert their advantage into success. Arteta’s focus remains on ensuring the squad performs consistently, aware that the margin for error is small in a fiercely contested title race.

