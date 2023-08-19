Arteta explains when Martinelli is “one of the most dangerous”

Gabriel Martinelli has impressed Declan Rice. The Arsenal record signing admitted so while speaking on TNT with Rio Ferdinand: “The one who [has impressed me the most]—when we were away in America [for pre-season], never seen someone so sharp in training—is Martinelli.

“He’s so sharp. He is, honestly.”

Other than Martinelli being as impressive as he is, the ex-Hammer went on to note that the Brazilian, alongside Bukayo Saka in Arsenal wings, are undoubtedly a nightmare to fullbacks, saying, “I feel like Martinelli is faster [than Bukayo Saka] in a sprint. 100%. Those two on the wings are frightening.”

It is comforting to hear Rice speak highly of his teammates; it just goes to show how united the Arsenal squad is.

As for Martinelli being sharp in training, we must see him replicate that in actual games. He was superb against Nottingham Forest, as Arteta rightfully said after the 2-1 win over Forest: “That’s Gabi—he needs to be alive, he needs to be energetic, he needs to take chances and go for it.

“Something I really liked today [against Forest] and that I didn’t like too much two weeks ago was that he was going to give the ball away, and he tracked back because this was the defining moment.

“When Gabi is doing that backwards and then forwards, he’s one of the best players and one of the most dangerous today. When he’s playing a different rhythm, no.”

The Brazilian winger and Saka have a big task of giving their all to the attack in the absence of Gabriel Jesus. Fullbacks ought to be scared of playing Arsenal, and with those two on the wings they should be very, very worried.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…