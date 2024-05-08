Arteta explains which way he thinks Bukayo Saka has improved this season

This season, it is evident that the Arsenal players have shown immense dedication and determination to lead them to success. They have been willing to go above and beyond, putting in their utmost effort to achieve glory.

Although it would be unfair to solely focus on one Gunner for praise, it’s worth marveling at Mikel Arteta’s admission about Bukayo Saka.

Saka’s performance this season has been exceptional. It’s difficult to find the right words to capture just how brilliant he has been. However, his statistics speak for themselves. With 20 goals and 14 assists in just 46 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, his statistics undeniably showcase his world-class talent.

As we observe the Englishman’s comeback, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has discussed the significant transformation he’s had this season compared to last season. Arteta recognizes the impressive performance of the 22-year-old, attributing his rise in form to his heightened competitive edge and his insatiable desire to win.

“The level of consistency compared to last year is very similar,” Arteta explained to Arsenal Media. “Probably there are areas in the game where he’s become more effective. I see a different edge from him, the way he competes. Not the way he plays, but the way he competes, and he loves winning more than three months ago, six months ago, a year ago, and now that is something that hopefully is in his system.”

Saka has consistently impressed Arsenal’s colors, however, if Arsenal secures league glory in two weeks, critics could start recognizing Saka as one of the game’s finest.

