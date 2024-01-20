Arteta explains why Arsenal are not scoring enough “It’s like an onion”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still quite confident in his team’s ability; he believes they are the best in the league.

Following a string of bad results in December, Arsenal fell to fourth place in the Premier League table. Their shortcomings in front of goal have caused them to lose games that they should have easily won.

The hope is that the Gunners will be able to break their losing streak of three games, which has become a risky habit.

And Arteta has given fans reason to believe that he and his team will redeem themselves. He observes that everything is going according to plan, and they are superior in all categories except scoring.

The Arsenal manager said, “The reality is we haven’t won enough matches. There is something underneath that, it is like an onion. The first layer, second layer… we have to go to the bottom of it to understand what is making us win or lose.

“It is the small details, the margins, and then (what has happened in the penalty) boxes has played a big part of that. We have to change that.”

He was also asked if, other than goal-scoring, he believes his side is the best, to which he answered, “If you look at it from that perspective, objectively, what we are producing, the answer clearly is yes.”

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. It doesn’t matter how many chances you create, if the ball doesn’t go into the net then it is just another waste and you can’t win games.

Come on Arsenal. Pull your socks up!

Darren N

