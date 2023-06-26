Arteta explains why Arsenal need to spend big now to “build a winning team”

Since taking over at Arsenal in 2019, Mikel Arteta has been trying to return the club to prominence. Fortunately, he has had success in doing so. Season after season, his team has been growing in strength.

After the heights they reached last season, finishing second, all that remains for Arteta to do is win the league, and then his time at Arsenal will be used as a perfect model for any team keen to improve.

Winning the Premier League next season won’t be easy, and Arteta knows that. He knows he may need to unleash his “dream team” next season, which could help him not only win the league, but dominate the football world for years to come. As he said via Marca: ‘We have already regenerated the squad, with a very young average, and to generate performance and value. We have some owners aligned with us to build a winning team that is sustained over time without so much investment.”

Progress in assembling his dream team is already being made, as Kai Havertz is joining on a huge deal.

Following Havertz, the club will spend big to gift him Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Romeo Lavia. With his dream team at stake, Arteta is keen to take advantage of the transfer window, as he believes, “But the demand is increasing, and you have to go to the market to find what we do not have to continue improving.”

So it appears that once he has finished building his winning team, we can expect to see much less transfer action in the future…

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…