Arteta explains why Arsenal wanted Tomiyasu (plus video)

Arteta gives reasons behind Tomiyasu signing

In 2019, Arsenal signed David Luiz and Kieran Tierney on deadline day. In 2020, the Gunners pulled Thomas Partey out of the hat, much to everyone’s surprise.

This year, it was a certain Takehiro Tomiyasu. Despite just being 22, the defender has racked up 64 appearances for Italian side Bologna and 23 for his national team, Japan.

He has even made 41 appearances in the Belgian first tier league with Sint-Truidense VV, while also racking up 56 appearances in his native J1 league.

Thus, it’s safe to say that the right-back, who has been defined by former coaches as the player who loves to train, comes to the Emirates Stadium with bags of experience.

Tomiyasu gave a trial at Barcelona at 11, but Visa issues turned out to be problematic

Did you know Takehiro Tomiyasu is a product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy? No wonder he is comfortable in possession 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YYExEjBB2Y — Av (@aviv_lavi) August 31, 2021

That would certainly please Mikel Arteta as he looks to make a balanced squad of young and experienced players.

Speaking after the team’s four-nil friendly victory over Brentford, which was played behind-closed-doors, the Spaniard said, “He is 22 years old but he has some really good experience in Serie A and at international level. And with the qualities we are looking for.”

By the “qualities” Arteta certainly means the vast array of options that the Japanese will provide due to his versatility. Arsenal never wanted a right-sided Kieran Tierney.

Although Max Aarons and Tariq Lamptey were considered, the scouting department raised issues regarding their height and aerial prowess.

That’s why Arteta pushed for the Tomiyasu deal on deadline day. The former Bologna man will not be expected to bomb the opposition half on a constant basis.

Arteta spoke about integrating the new players and the versatility of Tomiyasu

💬 The Boss speaks on Arsenal's transfer business and what to expect from Takehiro Tomiyasu pic.twitter.com/ghP5DM2iQs — Arsenal Presser (@APresserV2) September 2, 2021

Rather, the supporters will see him more as an “inverted fullback,” trying to break any counter attacks. His strength on one-on-one battles combined with aerial ability and good acceleration makes him an awful player to play against.

If Arteta continuously chops and changes his system hereon, one name that can be a guaranteed starter is none other than Tomiyasu.

He can even play as a “modern fullback” or as the right-sided center back in a back three. And it is no secret that versatile players have more chances of making it to the teamsheet than the non-versatile players.

“We needed a full back who could be very versatile, can play as a center back, can play in a back three, Tomi has this capacity,” claimed Arteta.

Only time will tell whether the signings that Arsenal have made this summer will be successful or not. But at least we can be certain of one thing:

Recruiting young players is the right approach to move forward with.

While, recruiting young players, and adding few experienced players is the best approach to move forward with.

Yash Bisht