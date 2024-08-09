Arteta explains why Calafiori is having a gentle integration into the Arsenal team

Most Arsenal fans have been wondering where Riccardo Calafiori is and why he wasn’t in the team for Wednesday’s game, after missing the Liverpool friendly as well.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered an update on Calafiori’s status, indicating when the Italian defender may make his debut. Calafiori, who signed a £38 million package from Bologna, will make his Arsenal debut this weekend.

Arteta has reassured Arsenal fans that the defender is doing well; yes, he hasn’t played yet, but that’s part of the plan as the club is gradually integrating him into the team. The manager’s comments demonstrate Arsenal’s determination to ensure Calafiori has the best possible start at the Emirates Stadium.

Having never played in England, the 22-year-old must yet adjust to the varied conditions such as weather, fan culture, and high expectations, so it is reasonable that Arsenal’s decision-makers are patient with him.

“In regard to Riccardo, so much happened to him in one week!” Arteta shared with the media. “He’s come into a new environment with a different methodology an different training so we are managing him and we want to do it slowly and in the best way possible. Hopefully, he will be available to play some minutes on Sunday.”

The Lyon friendly on Sunday provides a crucial opportunity for Arteta to examine Calafiori’s progress since signing and possibly make a judgement on his readiness to impact his project. Arsenal fans will be eager to see what the young defender can add to the team, considering the anticipation that has come with his arrival. Hopefully, he lives up to the expectations.

