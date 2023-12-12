Arteta explains why he did not bring on any Arsenal youngster

Arsenal youngsters Lino Sousa, Reuell Walters, and Ethan Nwaneri were included in the squad for the game against PSV this evening. Given that it was a dead rubber fixture, many expected the Gunners to have the opportunity to field at least one of the teenagers.

However, it did not unfold as anticipated, as PSV proved to be formidable opponents, possibly making it too challenging for the Gunners to hand out debuts to the young players. Mikel Arteta began the game with a weakened team, but in the second half, he made changes and turned to his trusted players in an effort to secure a win.

This decision eliminated any chance of seeing the youngsters make their Champions League debuts, and the gaffer explained why they did not get to play after the game.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“I don’t think it was the right context. Making eight changes already, to throw them in there against a team that hasn’t lost at home in nearly two years, I didn’t think it was the right moment. I wanted to see how the game developed, but it was too much I think for them and as well we had three little issues, and we had to play the subs, and we had no room because we really wanted to play Emile as well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is perplexing why Arteta did not bring on at least one of the youngsters and his explanation does not really hold water.

The game was meaningless for Arsenal in terms of qualification for the knockout stages and surely at least one of the youngsters could have been brought on.

