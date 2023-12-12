Arteta explains why he did not bring on any Arsenal youngster

Arsenal youngsters Lino Sousa, Reuell Walters, and Ethan Nwaneri were included in the squad for the game against PSV this evening. Given that it was a dead rubber fixture, many expected the Gunners to have the opportunity to field at least one of the teenagers.
However, it did not unfold as anticipated, as PSV proved to be formidable opponents, possibly making it too challenging for the Gunners to hand out debuts to the young players. Mikel Arteta began the game with a weakened team, but in the second half, he made changes and turned to his trusted players in an effort to secure a win.
This decision eliminated any chance of seeing the youngsters make their Champions League debuts, and the gaffer explained why they did not get to play after the game.
He said, as quoted by Football London:
“I don’t think it was the right context. Making eight changes already, to throw them in there against a team that hasn’t lost at home in nearly two years, I didn’t think it was the right moment. I wanted to see how the game developed, but it was too much I think for them and as well we had three little issues, and we had to play the subs, and we had no room because we really wanted to play Emile as well.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is perplexing why Arteta did not bring on at least one of the youngsters and his explanation does not really hold water.
The game was meaningless for Arsenal in terms of qualification for the knockout stages and surely at least one of the youngsters could have been brought on.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Sousa (LB) and Nwaneri (CM) are the types of players our squad could really use – the question is whether they would be ready to step up, and so I think it’s a missed opportunity not to test them here, or at least help them gain a little more experience.
Walters as well deserves a chance, but i think we’re well covered for the roles he can play just now.
Absolutely rubbish excuse….there’s very few games a season where you have a “free” to give the youngsters a go and this was 1 of them. Rather man up and give the real reason
The reality is MA doesn’t trust fringe players and doesn’t trust our new youngsters. Ask any of those youngsters if they wanted a game regardless of the opposition, guess how many would’ve said “no it’s too much out there”?
Wenger would have played them and Lost the game…..
@Pires
At least he would have played them. Jus sayin
And, if that had happened, Pires, how would it have affected the CL group?
It wouldn’t have mattered one little bit if they had played and lost. Experience is everything. I guess the obvious course, is that these youngsters will be loaned out and probably get lost in the wilderness like Charlie Patino Arteta is not one for giving untried youngsters a chance. Don’t mention Saka and Martinellii. They are not his proteges.
In all respect playing with kids is not the gaffer strongest area,
Can you rephrase that Gunsmoke? 😡😡😡😡
Ken, unlike the legendary Frenchman Wenger and Unei Emery who would play the youngsters at the least opportunity, our gaffer am afraid, it’s just not his style.
In a game like this, Wenger would use an almost entire different squad, there was a time in history under the legend, where it was said Arsenal B team could beat the first team
If a game that we would still top the group if we lose is not the right context to play the kids, there will never be a a right context. MA just proved his critics right that he doesn’t develop unproven youngsters
I was unable to watch the game so can’t comment on it as a spectacle.
However, I think that throwing on the youngsters in this situation could very well have the undesired effect of throwing them to the wolves if the game was close – which a 1-1 score suggests it was.
I’m all in favour of blooding them but not already in a severely weakened setup against a strong home team. I’d have thought that a home tie and one that’s against the weakest of the group would have been ideal.
I know that it was previously all done and dusted but what would it have done to confidence levels if a thrashing had ensued?
Confidence without experience doesn’t help the kids. Those who eventually get to top level tend to be the mentally strong ones who would kick on and better themselves even after a trashing. The snowflakes generally don’t make it.
If overthinking on how to bubble wrap the kids is the right thing to do, imagine winning the league with a few games to go, are we seriously not going to play the kids against desperate Premier League teams who are all out to avoid relegation or qualify for Europe, just because they will certainly throw the kitchen sink at the kids and kick their young asses? If so, we are seriously limiting the precious opportunities the kids can get
Top4
I absolutely take yours and everyone else’s views on playing youngsters to get them EPL experienced and on the face of it Arteta missed an opportunity to do so
I was only concerned that a mostly second string 11 might not have been the best bunch to have included them in, hence my comments about a home tie with all that valuable home support.
The only thing that surprised me was Arteta trying to win the game, and therefore, risking injury to key players. Perhaps trying to regain a winning mentality?
I see your point Sue on easing the kids in for a home game with more fan support.
I’m still clueless about why he brought on key players despite risking injury. It’s not like the team played terribly against Villa, they just forgot their scoring boots. I believe the first team is still confident and has the right mentality for the next game
Sue in terms of opposition Arsenal regularly play, PSV simply wouldn’t rank as one of our harder games despite the fact that PSV are a decent team.
There is ZERO chance any of the youngsters would ever think of a chance to play 1st team football as being thrown to the Wolves….absolutely ZERO!
Why are they there? To try and break into the first team! How many “free” games will we get like this in a season with nothing riding on it? This may be the only 1 or if we lucky another 1 or 2. This was their chance to play, everyone knows it, despite this strange excuse of “being thrown to the Wolves” which makes no sense in a game with no emphasis on the outcome.
Simply put, you cannot be thrown to the wolves in a game with nothing riding on the result so it’s a load of BS!
I was disappointed with the Manager’s decision to play Soares ahead of Walters who is comfortable at RB or CB and who is at an age when he has to be tested.We already know Soares will be leaving us soon .We know what he can do, or cannot do, and surely this was an opportunity to give Walters some game time.As it is, with regard to the PSG goal, Soares was completely out of position,Saliba messed up big time, and ,once again Gabriel failed to engage when Kwior was already marking his direct opponent.A complete comedy of errors which at the end of the day was not too costly.
Two words BULL SHEET.