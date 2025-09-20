Arteta explains why he expects Manchester City to stay in the title race

Manchester City have not made the strongest start to this Premier League season, continuing the inconsistency that marked their previous campaign when they failed to secure the title. Expectations were high that they would bounce back, yet two defeats in their opening three matches have raised questions about their ability to mount a sustained challenge.

For a club of City’s stature, such a start inevitably attracts scrutiny. Many observers have begun to write them off, suggesting that another slip, particularly in their upcoming match against Arsenal, could leave them with too much ground to make up in the title race. However, dismissing them at this stage may be premature, given their proven quality and resilience under pressure.

Arteta’s Perspective on City’s Strength

Mikel Arteta, who knows the club well from his previous time working alongside Pep Guardiola, has urged caution in writing City off too soon. Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta said, “I think so (City are contenders), without a doubt. Knowing Pep really, and the demands he puts on his players, the mentality they have in the football club, the squad and the players that they have, I think so for sure.”

His remarks highlight the importance of not underestimating a side with City’s pedigree. Arteta’s insight reflects both his experience in the game and his familiarity with Guardiola’s methods, which place relentless demands on his squad and foster a culture of competitiveness.

Why City Cannot Be Discounted

While their recent form has been disappointing, City still possess one of the deepest squads in world football and a manager of the highest calibre. The early setbacks do not erase their ability to produce long unbeaten runs, as has been demonstrated in previous seasons. Even if Arsenal secure victory this weekend, the league is a long campaign with many matches still to be played.

History shows that City are capable of responding strongly after poor starts, and their quality ensures they remain serious contenders. Arteta’s words serve as a reminder that those inside the game recognise their enduring threat. For that reason, it makes little sense to underestimate them, particularly when so much of the season lies ahead.

